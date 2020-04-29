PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) Valley Metro is reducing the hours its buses will run during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, May 4, Valley Metro buses will only run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. And on Monday, May 18, Tempe FLASH bus service will also be suspended until August 20th.

Valley Metro says the changes are because of reduced demand due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes following other changes made by Valley Metro. The number of passengers allowed on Valley Metro buses is now limited, depending on the size of the bus to allow for social distancing. Passengers are being instructed to board at the back of the bus, and Valley Metro has implemented an enhanced cleaning program for its bus fleet.

