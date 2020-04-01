PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley Metro bus operator has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee, who works for Valley Metro service provider First Transit, last worked on March 21.

According to First Transit spokesperson Jay Brock, the bus was removed from service to be cleaned. Any employees who had prolonged contact with the driver have been sent home for self-isolation.

First Transit and Valley Metro are declining to give information on the route or the area the bus was in service. Arizona's Family is continuing to ask for this information as it is an important fact left out.