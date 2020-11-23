MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man says his mom died in a rehab facility only days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Montrelle Taylor believes Louise Moore might be alive today if staffers at Montecito Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation had taken her to the hospital.
Taylor says Moore wound up at the rehab facility after experiencing seizures. He says he was supposed to pick up Louise on Nov. 13, but she got sick with COVID-19.
“My mom is a lifelong asthmatic. When this happened she should have been taken out of there," says Taylor.
Moore died last Monday without family at her side. Taylor claims Montecito kept family in the dark about his mom’s condition.
“Nobody contacted us, nobody said anything,” says Taylor. He questions why Moore wasn’t sent to the hospital especially because of her preexisting health issues.
“When you’re in the middle of a pandemic you need to overcommunicate,” says Dana Kennedy, State Director of AARP Arizona.
Kennedy says many families are feeling lost. AARP Arizona has fought to improve coronavirus testing and PPE supplies at long term care facilities. If loved ones are not getting the answers they need, Kennedy suggests getting the Arizona Department of Health Services involved.
“It’s critical for facilities to be more transparent now than ever,” says Kennedy.
Kennedy also suggests resources through the Area Agency on Aging including a 24-hour Senior Help Line and contacting the Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
Taylor says his family is now checking their legal options, and he wants people to know just how dangerous this virus is.
“The way it took my mom, there’s no denying it,” says Taylor.
By law, Montecito and other facilities like it must report COVID-19 infections to federal regulators. According to the most recent data available by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, ten residents at Montecito have died from COVID-19. The facility went ten weeks without any new cases among residents until half way through November.
Representatives of Montecito provided a statement that reads:
Montecito recognizes the importance of communication with our residents and their families, especially during the course of the pandemic. In order to augment our communication efforts to ensure our residents and their families have the most current COVID-19 information, we have established a dedicated hotline for resident and family use; this hotline is regularly updated by Facility staff to include the latest developments and current information regarding COVID-19 exposures at Montecito. In addition, we prepare letters and emails to residents and family members to formalize the hotline information and keep our Montecito community apprised as we continue our battle against this insidious virus. I should note that there is a Federal regulation which speaks to the obligation of a skilled nursing facility to communicate COVID-19 specific information to residents and families (42 CFR Section §483.80(g)(3)(i)-(iii)), and the Facility is and has been fully compliant with this regulation since its adoption in May of 2020.
With respect to Facility actions once a resident is diagnosed with COVID-19, we look to the resident’s physician for direction on how to manage the care delivery process. While we collaborate with the physician and implement the plan of treatment, we provide care (including care for COVID-19) based on the physician’s order. Depending on the resident’s individual clinical situation, the physician may decide to initiate recovery-based treatment at Montecito or transfer the resident to the hospital for more acute care. In either event, the Facility staff timely act on the physician’s order once it is received in order to meet the related clinical objectives.