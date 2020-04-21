PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Restaurants, hotels and ordinary people are all giving back to first responders during this critical time. Now, a Valley law firm is joining the fight against COVID-19.

"We felt like there should be something that we can do for the community and we're kind of just getting tired of these sayings that a lot of commercials are saying, 'hey we're here for you' or, 'we're all in this together' or, 'we're going to pull through this,' and I thought well, let's get our checkbook out and do something nice for people," Matt Dana told AZ Family.

The Dana Whiting Law Firm is offering medical professionals free estate plans "…which includes wills, powers of attorney, health care powers of attorney, durable power of attorney living will at about a $900 retail value and we're giving that for free,” Dana said. “Anybody in the medical community that's on the first line contact with patients."

It's simple service they can offer to show their thanks. "We wanted to come out with something, yes, we're all in this together."