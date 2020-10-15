MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With the struggling entertainment industry, a Valley hypnotist decided to go back to his roots and use hypnotherapy to help people cope with the mental health struggles many are dealing with this year.
"The idea is to help them help themselves. The idea is to help them know what they can do, what their triggers are," said Bob Faith. "You teach them exercise and relaxation procedures. If they practice it, it works very well. It's up to them."
Faith is a registered nurse and has a background in psychology. He started using hypnotism to help soldiers in the Vietnam War. He still remembers the first person he hypnotized.
"It was a medic who had been shot in Vietnam, and he was not handling it well. It was 1969," Faith recalled.
Eventually, Faith turned to the entertainment industry and started traveling all over the country to perform shows at high schools and comedy clubs. However, in true 2020 fashion, Faith went from traveling three times a month for shows to having all of his bookings canceled. He had no choice but to go back to his roots.
"I like the entertainment part money-wise, but therapy gives me more satisfaction," Faith said. "If I had to get rid of one or the other, I'd get rid of the comedy. I'd prefer working with people for migraines or phobias or test anxiety. On the stage, it's nice, it's fun, but if I had to choose, I'd take therapy over entertainment. That doesn't mean you shouldn't call me for entertainment, people."