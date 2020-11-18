PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to spike, Mayo Clinic, Valleywise, Banner Health and HonorHealth medical centers are all implementing new restrictions.

No visitor policies are being put into place at their Arizona campuses. The new rules apply to inpatients and outpatients.

Mayo Clinic

As of Monday, November 23, new restrictions are in place which affect visitor access to Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

Mayo Clinic encourages visitors to stay at home. If visitors come to any Mayo Clinic in Arizona campus or physician practice, they will be asked to wait in their cars or return following the patient appointment. This includes the Emergency Department.

Visitor policy exceptions may be made under unique circumstances like end-of-life care and patients who are minors. All exceptions will be assessed by the care team.

Patients are required to wear a mask at all times while at Mayo Clinic. Please bring your own mask.

"We believe that is a vital step in maintaining a safe health care environment," a Mayo Clinic spokesman said in a statement to Arizona's Family.

HonorHealth

A spokesperson for HonorHealth said their facilities are moving to a restricted visitation level on Monday November 23. This means there will be no general visitation.

Valleywise Health

Visitor Restrictions: Valleywise Health Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 23, will reinstate the below restrictions to protect patients and staff from further spread.

One (1) healthy parent/guardian per pediatric/NICU patient

One (1) healthy support person per laboring/postpartum mother

End of life situations to be handled on a case by case basis

One (one) healthy support person/caregiver for vulnerable patients who may have but not limited to the list below:

Autism

Downs Syndrome

Cerebral Palsy

Related complex disabilities with cognitive impairment

Banner Health

Visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health location in Arizona, effective 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22.

This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as: clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations.

There are four exceptions to the visitor restrictions:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted but must leave after the birth.

Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.

End of life visitations will be accommodated.

Everyone who enters a Banner Health facility is subject to a health screening to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. In addition, they must have their own mask which should be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Banner Health reinstates "no visitors" rule in Tucson Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m., visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner – University Medicine location in Tucson.

There were over 3,000 newly confirmed cases and more than 50 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.