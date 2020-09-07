PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- During Teen Suicide Prevention Month, local organizations are coming together to connect teens with resources and support. Teen Lifeline, the National Quarterback Club and Grand Canyon Gridiron Club are producing PSA videos featuring Valley high school football players. In the videos making the rounds online, teenagers can find messages of encouragement.
"If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, don't give up," said one football player in a video.
This comes at a time when experts say teens are struggling and resources are needed. "Just from July to August, we had about an 11 percent increase in youth calls for crisis needs and a majority of those are suicidal thoughts or self-harm behaviors," said Justin Chase with the Crisis Response Center.
Chase said isolation during the pandemic is a contributing factor to youth dealing with more mental health issues. "As schools shut down, teachers and friends, family members and school counselors lost that connection to be able to identify risk factors and to be able to reach out to help individuals," said Chase.
The videos are being shared through social media, a way to bridge the gap, and let others know they are not alone. "We think that message is very effective when you take a peer from a school, you know the kid, you recognize the voice, you recognize the face, you see them in the lunchroom," said Don Kile, National Quarterback Club president.
But experts are hopeful, as our state makes progress in the fight against the virus and things open back up, people's mental health will improve. "I think the schools gradually opening up will be a great benefit to youth and will help open up access to the ways they are used to learning how deal with their emotions again," said Dr. Ole Thienhaus, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona.
If you or someone you know if struggling, you can call the Teen Lifeline at 1-800-248-TEEN.