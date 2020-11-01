PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner. But just like everything else this year, celebrations may be a little different.

"I think you have to think about ourselves, think about your families. think about older folks- do you want to involve them? Try to keep it as short as you can, try to keep it outside, try to keep it at a distance, try to wear masks etc.," said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, a Valley physician.

Medical experts urging everyone to limit guests for Thanksgiving, avoid indoor dinners New studies show small household get togethers are a big reason there's been a spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Surprisingly, Dr. LoVecchio said traveling by air is a lot safer than what doctors initially thought early in the pandemic. "The way the ventilation system is set up the air comes from the top and comes out to the bottom, so put your vents on maximum so the flows down, it turns its not as risky as we thought," Dr. LoVecchio. Despite that, some Valley travelers are avoiding airlines altogether this November. "In terms of flying, not everyone is taking mask-wearing seriously," said Ron Archuleta. "They are not taking this virus seriously."

+4 Is it safe to travel for the holidays this year? The end of the year is sneaking up, and people are weighing travel plans to join friends and family for the holidays -- all against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic.

Archuleta usually flies to Albuquerque, New Mexico to see his parents every Thanksgiving but this year, he's hitting the road and thinking about taking a COVID-19 test before crossing state lines. "My parents are in their seventies, I consider them high risk and you know driving I feel like I'm more in control," said Archuleta. Some states are protecting themselves this holiday season. New York is requiring most travelers for a negative COVID-19 test three days before arriving.