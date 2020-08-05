PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County health officials made it clear Wednesday they don't think it’s safe for kids to be back in the classroom yet. They released a set of benchmarks, including a number that tends to be a big factor.

Maricopa County Health Department releases new guidelines for in-person learning The county health department doesn't believe the state is ready for in-person testing as the positivity rate is above the 5% they recommend.

“A few of the benchmarks we're actually doing well and successful on. However our percent of positivity is not at a place where we would say it is safe to bring all students and teachers back to in-person learning,” said Marcy Flanagan, the executive director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health experts say the positivity rate should fall below 5%. Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix says that specific number is based on models developed around the world. When it's low it means the virus is not as widespread and we have adequate testing, Dr. Marvasti said.

“Right now we’re essentially not doing contact tracing,” Dr. Marvasti said. “Even though we’re increasing resources to that, we just have too much spread and we don’t have enough testing being done.”

Dr. Marvasti says mask mandates have helped in Arizona and so have steps like closing gyms and bars. Communities around the country may consider restricting even more high-risk activities, like dine-in restaurants and hair salons, to get the numbers down.

“Because if we had to chose a priority in terms of what’s open and what’s closed, we definitely want to prioritize schools. Because it’s critical to get kids back in schools,” Dr. Marvasti said. “And it’s even more important for kids who come from under-served and disadvantaged backgrounds as well those black brown communities who are disproportionately impacted by this.”

The state health department is set to release it’s benchmarks for safe in-person learning by Friday. Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says while they're not mandated districts should use these numbers to make their own plans.