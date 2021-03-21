PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring breakers are bringing massive crowds to Miami, Florida. On Saturday night, hundreds of mask-less people filled the streets and officials imposed a state of emergency.

Back here at home, many people are flocking to our state to party, as well. "This is the first time we have traveled in a year. This was on our list to come here like two years ago," said Chelsea Preneta.

But health officials are now sounding the alarm we could see a surge in cases post-spring break travel and gatherings.

"These gatherings for spring training games, the Old Town Scottsdale, the bars; it is just way too premature," said Dr. Andrew Carroll, a Valley family physician.

Carroll is also concerned about COVID-19 variants, some like the UK variant are more deadly and contagious. Health officials said spring break could be the perfect storm for spreading the variants.

"We are concerned that if we don't get there fast enough, we don't get all the people vaccinated as quickly as we can, those variants are going to take hold and get a lot of people sick much sooner than we anticipated," said Carroll.