PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley doctor who works directly with coronavirus patients made this video, hoping to rally healthcare workers on the front lines.

Cardiac Anesthesiologist Reza Kharrazi works in hospitals throughout the Phoenix-metro and decided to send the encouraging video to his staff on Friday.

"I was worried about my team, and I knew they were all nervous," said Kharrazi.

In the video, Kharrazi says, "All of us have a little bit of anxiety and fear. We worry about ourselves. We worry about our family members. We worry about our patients, but this is a time for us to show up. This is our 9/11. Those of us that are on the front line like me and the team, this is a time when the firemen were climbing up the buildings between towers."

His staff posted the video online, and by Tuesday, it already had more than 100-thousand views.

+7 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kharrazi says Arizona hospitals expect a surge in coronavirus patients over the next couple of weeks. His hopes his video message prepares healthcare workers for that.

"I wanted them to know I'd be there for them, and we're in it together, and we're gonna take care of our patients," said Kharrazi. "We're not gonna abandon our task and responsibility, and I think I got the emotion out there."

He said the community can help healthcare workers by staying home and praying for them.