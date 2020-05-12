SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Diocese of Phoenix has released guidelines for parishioners and priests as public masses once again resume.

Since early March, Father Greg Schlarb at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale has been hosting his service online, but he says there can be a disconnect. “There’s a longing I have. I miss congregation, celebrating mass,” said Father Greg.

On Monday, the Diocese of Phoenix overseeing, 94 parishes and more than 1.2 million Catholics, said churches could reopen, as long as they could do so safely. Part of that includes social distancing, keeping families at least three pews apart and cutting mass time in half.

“They want us to keep our gatherings down to half an hour,” said Father Greg.

Gone are the prayer and song booklets. They'll be replaced by these projector screens. "People will be able to participate that way,” said Father Greg.

The donation basket will be kept in one area of the church rather than being passed around, and the shaking of hands during the sign of peace is also suspended. "They’ll turn and make eye contact, but that will be it,” said Father Greg.

When it comes to holy communion, the clergy member or handing it out will be wearing a mask, said Father Greg. “I think we have to wait and see what the new normal will become," he said.

Our lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale plans to start hosting public mass again next Monday, with Sunday services by the end of this month.