CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Congressional leaders agreed on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package on Sunday night. Now, Valley business owners are reacting to the idea that some help could be on the way.

"It hurt; it hurt a lot," said Mingle + Graze owner Mahfam Moeeni-Alarcon. Moeeni-Alarcon remembers the dark spring days of the pandemic at her Chandler restaurant. "Everything shut down," said Moeeni-Alarcon. "We had events booked all the way through May, those all got canceled."

Moeeni-Alarcon turned for help from the federal government. She received funds from the CARES act paycheck protection program but quickly learned that it was not enough. "It helped for the first two months because nobody knew how long this was going to take, you know all of those funds went to rent, they went to payroll, keep the lights on," said Moeeni-Alarcon.

Now, with Congress reportedly agreeing on a new COVID-19 relief bill, which includes help to small businesses, Moeeni-Alarcon plans to apply for assistance as soon as the its available. "I think that's fabulous, we all need the help," said Moeeni-Alarcon.