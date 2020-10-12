PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The mental health effects of the pandemic can be draining and worse for people who already feel lonely including those in the hospital who can't have visitors. That's why two Valley brothers are making it their mission to let them know they're not alone.
15-year-old Hurshneet Chadha and his little brother, 12-year-old Pravneet knows that this isn't about being Picasso. You don't have to major in abstract art to know what these cards mean. "Some of the brightest stars shine in the darkest of nights," Hurshneet said while reading a card. Each message has a takeaway. "You're in a really troubled mood, you're having a bad day, but that's your time to make a comeback in life," said Hurshneet.
It can be much simpler than that. "Be positive," Pravneet said while reading a card. This is a part of their mission, Project Smile AZ. Every card filled with words of encouragement is sent to someone dealing with the hardest of times. It can be a hospital or even a homeless shelter. "It makes me feel better, knowing that hopefully, probably it'll make them feel better," said Pravneet.
The boys' parents don't know exactly what inspired them to make the cards but Mom and Dad are both in healthcare and have seen the mental health effects of isolation during this pandemic. "I think the quarantine has given them time I guess to do better," said Manpreet Chadha, the boys' mother. And so they are. "We just decided to give patients who are lonely something to cheer them up," said Pravneet.
They've sent 2000 cards. They say this gallery is never-ending. "We want to make everyone smile from A-Z," said Hurshneet.
If you would like to help out or send a card, click here.