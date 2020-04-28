SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Vitalant, a blood bank with locations across the Valley, is looking for people who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

"We actively need more people to help give this tool that could be the difference between life and death for someone who's gravely ill from COVID-19," said Sue Thew, a spokesperson for Vitalant.

Doctors say that plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients could be a powerful boost for people still fighting the disease. That's because plasma has antibodies that can help fight coronavirus.

The process works similar to a blood donation. A donor sits down in a recliner and their blood is drawn with a needle. But instead of keeping the blood, the plasma is removed from it, and the blood is then returned to the donor's body.

Mayo Clinic testing antibodies in plasma from recovered patients to treat COVID-19 Researchers hope the treatment will cure people who are too sick to recover on their own.

The process takes around 45 minutes, and Thew says that depending on the size of the donor, one plasma donation can help up to five COVID-19 patients.

So far, Vitalant has had about a dozen donors since they started accepting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients on April 15.

Alana Augur, a medical student from Scottsdale, is one of them. Augur says she had a friend who developed COVID-19, and wasn't surprised when she got the symptoms as well on March 23. She had a mild case, developing fever, chills, and losing her sense of smell and taste, but she was able to get over it in about three days.

First person in Arizona donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19 He said he was diagnosed in March following a study abroad trip to Spain.

Augur says she wanted to donate plasma in the hopes that her antibodies could help others. "In a way I feel sort of obligated to be here," Augur said. "If I have these, and they could save someone that's critically ill, I would hope that anyone in my situation would do the same thing."

People who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for two weeks are eligible to donate.

You can find more information about donating here.