Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is tough to find these days. Most locations are using vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, which require two injections 14 days apart. 

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine only requires one shot making it more appealing but also hard to find. 

New websites created by the state and Maricopa County will allow you to search for vaccination centers based on your preferred vaccine manufacturer. 

In Maricopa County, click here.

For all other locations throughout Arizona, click here

 

