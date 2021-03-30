PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the vaccine becoming more available, there's a lot of chatter on the internet about which vaccine is the best.
Arizona doctors say the best brand is the one you can get your hands on. Still, some people are picky about which vaccine to get.
At 73 years old, Beverly Nettleman became eligible for the COVID vaccine awhile ago, but she avoided the Moderna and Pfizer shots, waiting instead for a chance to get the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.
Nettleman, who lives in San Tan Valley says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more convenient as well since it requires only one shot, while the other approved vaccines require two shots. Pfizer's vaccine requires the two shots be 21 days apart and Moderna's vaccine at 28 days apart.
"I've never heard of these other two companies until they came out with the COVID shot," said Nettleman.
Dr. Michael White, a Chief Medical Officer with Valleywise Health, said all vaccine options in Arizona are safe and effective.
"Most of the memes I've seen have been around the lack of effectiveness of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but what we truly know is they are all equal in being able to prevent us in having complications from COVID- 19 disease," said White.
He urges people to get the vaccine that is available to them.
"Some of the early data that had come out from single vs. the double dose vaccines demonstrated that Johnson and Johnson may not have the same level of effectiveness," said White. "As we've vaccinated more individuals, seeing more of the data that's become available, we know they're all equal in preventing what we're trying to prevent, severe disease and hospitalizations, and hopefully prevent us to have folks that die from COVID-19 disease."
However, if you're only willing to get a specific brand, White says go for it.
"Our goal is to get people vaccinated and get them to accept and want to get vaccinated," said White.
