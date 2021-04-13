Arizona's Family is reaching out to pharmacies and facilities offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to see what their plans are. We will update this story as we learn more.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the U.S. pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after blood clots were reported in six women. More than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country.

Jeff Zients, who heads up the White House COVID-19 response team, released a statement about the situation with the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine Tuesday morning.

This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date. Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans. Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office—and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated. We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Maricopa County released the following statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration have recommended a temporary pause on the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine until they can review data involving six reported U.S. cases of an extremely rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Until that review is complete, and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices provides further guidance, Maricopa County Department of Public Health recommends a pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. The primary goal is to understand all of the information available and to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for this rare adverse event and can recognize and manage this unique type of blood clot. It is important for the public to know that this rare blood clot has not been reported following receipt of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Maricopa County is working closely with our partners to keep as many scheduled vaccine events running as possible by substituting another available vaccine. We thank you for your patience and flexibility as we await further guidance from the CDC, FDA and Arizona Department of Health Services and will communicate as soon as more information is available.

The fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just a single dose -- one and done -- has made it a popular option, with people seeking it out.

What pharmacies are doing in Arizona:

CVS Health says they will be immediately pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. CVS says they will be emailing all customers who have a scheduled appointment for the J&J vaccine at one of their pharmacies to let them know their appointment will be canceled and to allow them to reschedule.

Fry's says it will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now and will offer patients either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. "If the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is not available, Kroger will work with the patient to reschedule their vaccination appointment," the pharmacy said in a statement.

Coolidge Clinic in Pinal County is a Johnson & Johnson only vaccine clinic so in light of the FDA and CDC's new guidance, they have cancelled their clinic for today. Pinal County also says if you have a J&J vaccine appointment scheduled with any provider in the county to call them before going.

Peoria Community Center says their clinics for a few days will be swapping out the J&J with the Pfizer vaccine as an option.

If you have an appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please check with your provider.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to remove Grand Canyon University as a distributor of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. GCU has offered the Pfizer vaccine since it opened.