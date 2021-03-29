PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley of the Sun YMCA is now offering rides to anyone who needs transportation to get to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

This comes after the nonprofit started the service for seniors in February.

Since then, the group has helped with more than 300 rides and is also partnering with Uber.

"When you start something like this, you hear of a need and you're not really sure how it's going to go or if anybody is going to use it," said Jenna Cooper with the organization. "And the outpouring of thanks and gratitude has really been affirming."

If you need to schedule a ride, call 602-212-6088 or email opas@vosymca.org