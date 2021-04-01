MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - People in Maricopa County with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can now sign up for a free ride to get the shot.

This week, The Valley of the Sun YMCA expanded its program to get to and from vaccine appointments. The YMCA has partnered with Uber, at first only offering the service to seniors.

But now that the state has opened appointments up to those 16 and older, the non-profit says anyone in Maricopa County can get the free ride.

"You have an Uber that picks you up at your house or your point of origin and brings you to your vaccine appointment," said Jenna Cooper, Emergency Response Coordinator at The Valley of the Sun YMCA. "They drop you off at the site, whether it's Walgreens, your doctor's office or one of the state PODS."

Cooper said the driver will also take you home.

Cherie Page, 72, says she used the service, and it saved her about 16 bucks. "It's totally seamless," said Page. "You call. The ride is available. They take you. They schedule a ride for you to come home."

"We want to make sure everyone who needs a vaccine or wants a vaccine can get that done," said Cooper.

Cooper said the service has no end date so far.

"I think it's phenomenal," said Page.

After you schedule your vaccine appointment you can contact The Valley of The Sun YMCA to schedule a ride. The phone number is 602-212-6088. You can also send an email to opas@vosymca.org.