LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This weekend more than 3,000 essential workers will be getting vaccinated at a pop-up vaccination site at Cesar Chavez High School.

The focus is on Valley Metro transit workers and U.S. postal workers.

Throughout all stages of the pandemic, it was a certain group of people who made sure our buses were operating, our light rail was running and our mail was delivered to our door step. Now it’s their turn to get vaccinated.

Valley Metro, USPS workers can get their Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting Friday The three-day appointment-only clinic for essential workers runs from Friday March 12 to Sunday March 14 at Phoenix Union High School site in Laveen.

For postal workers Gail and Mark, the vaccine is a chance to socialize one again while on the job and beyond. “I am a window clerk with customers in a building all day 8 hours a day. I am doing it for myself and family members and be able to see my grandkids,” said Gail.

“You don’t get to say hi to people anymore when they see you coming they cross the street,” said Mark.

The Cesar Chavez High School Pod operated by Maricopa County Public Health will be open through Sunday, and spots are by appointment only.

“I’m just going to be grateful because, you know, working with the public you just never know,” said a transit worker.

There are still appointments available for this Sunday but you have to schedule that by midnight Saturday.

Although a majority of people we saw heard about the event in advance through their employers.

All the essential workers here will be receiving the single dose John and Johnson vaccine. "You know, we ask what life-changing event is going to happen from this and he said, I am going to be able to hug by my mother, who I have not hugged in over a year,” said organizer Melody Bach-Hodnefield with Phoenix Union High School District.

“There are thousands of transit workers in the Valley who, from day one of the pandemic, have shown up to keep our region moving," said Scott Smith, Valley Metro CEO. “I am awed by our team and their commitment to serving the public and other essential workers, including our grocery store and healthcare workers. They are truly heroes moving heroes.”