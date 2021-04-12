PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services has moved their vaccination site at Phoenix Municipal Stadium to ASU's Desert Financial Arena.
The state has begun moving their outdoor vaccination sites inside to accommodate for the warming weather. Those with second-dose vaccine appointments on Monday, April 12, or later are being informed of the new location. Desert Financial Arena is located at 600 E. Veterans Way in Tempe, about 3 miles away from Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Patients will be able to use a parking lot for free near Desert Financial Arena, which also is near the light rail, bus, and neighborhood circulators at the Tempe Transit Center. Vaccinations will be given in the arena on the main concourse of Desert Financial Arena, and arena seating will be available for the required 15 or 30 minutes of observation after vaccination.
"Arizona State University has been an invaluable partner and resource as the state of Arizona has developed mass-vaccination sites that have now administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS. "Phoenix Municipal Stadium has been a tremendous success, and we look forward to continued progress as this operation moves indoors at ASU."
ADHS says 171,202 doses have been administered at Phoenix Municipal Stadium as of Thursday morning since the site opened on Feb. 1.
The move is part of the state's process of transitioning all outdoor vaccine sites indoors for the warmer months. This week, the drive-thru State Farm Stadium site began operating between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m., shifting away from 24/7 operation. ADHS will move the State Farm Stadium vaccination site to the Gila River Arena indoor location on April 23.
ADHS also opened an indoor drive-thru vaccination site on Monday in an east Mesa distribution center, replacing the site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The state also said an indoor state vaccination site serving the North Valley will open at WestWorld, the Scottsdale exhibition center, on April 22.
At 11 a.m. every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites for the following week. Registration for these and many other sites is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, 7 days a week. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.