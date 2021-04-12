PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A trial is underway in the Valley studying the Moderna vaccine in children.

So far, Dr. Steve Plimpton, the doctor leading the trial, has vaccinated around 20 kids with hopes to vaccinate 1,000 more. He said the only side effect so far is a sore arm.

Moderna begins testing COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 The first children have been vaccinated in Moderna's Phase 2/3 pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial, the company announced Tuesday in a statement.

"We haven’t had anything else; depends on how sore that shoulder is from that injection. But no other side effects like chills, sweats or things that have been recorded, like the adults with the first injection. So just sore shoulders,” he said.

The doctor said the trial is moving a bit slowly because there are quite a few safety checks, since they’re studying kids. "Because this is so safety driven, because of the population we are using, we have them keep an e-diary, the parents do, about how the kids are doing,” said Dr. Plimpton.

Arizona's Family also asked Dr. Plimpton when we could see the vaccine approved for kids 12 and under. "I don’t have any hesitation to predicting by winter, the holidays, and getting into the wintertime, we will have this all done, and be able to wait for the FDA to give us approval if we don’t have it yet. The hope and desire is to have it ready when school starts in September,” he said.

Ashton Swenson’s 6-year old son, Arlo, and 9-year-old daughter, Phoebe, are some of the first kids in Arizona to be vaccinated. “We’re really excited; it opens some doors to see some family we haven’t see in a long time," said Swenson.

Her kids got vaccinated around two weeks ago. “This is one small thing we can do to help out a lot of people," she said. “We just wanted to be part of something so exciting, this pandemic has affected everyone in some way or another, to be part of the solution and the progress of getting out of it is just something we were really excited to sign up for."

Swenson said she wasn't nervous about getting her kids the shot. "It wasn’t until people started asking me, like, 'Are you nervous?' that I was thinking, should I be nervous? It was never a question of if they should get the vaccine, it was always when they should get it. So to be a part of the first round is super exciting to me,” Swenson said.