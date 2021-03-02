GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Town of Gilbert announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that they created a COVID-19 vaccine hotline to assist residents over the age of 55.
The idea of the hotline is to help people in the Gilbert area who are eligible for the vaccine with technological or transportation issues.
The phone number for the hotline is 480-503-6070.
#GilbertAZ has launched a COVID-19 Vaccine Help Hotline for residents 55+ facing technological or transportation challenges.📲 (480) 503-6070 In-person assistance at Southeast Regional Libraryor Gilbert Community Center.🗓️ Monday - Friday⏰ 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM https://t.co/z9eWtrIkmk— Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) March 2, 2021
If you don't have access to a phone, there is also in-person assistance available at either the Southeast Regional Library or Gilbert Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Statewide, the eligibility age was updated so that people who are 55 years of age and older can get the vaccine. And on Wednesday, the vaccine site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will become a state-run site.
Those in groups prioritized for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.