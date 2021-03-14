GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a huge milestone for an Arizona vaccination site. State Farm Stadium in Glendale will soon have distributed half a million vaccinations.
On Monday morning, the vaccination facility will administer it's 500,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ is expected to administer the landmark vaccine.
The Arizona Cardinals say 9,000 vaccines are being distributed every 24 hours at the State Farm Stadium location. That's one shot every 10 seconds!
State Farm Stadium opened Jan 11. It was one of the nation’s first vaccination sites and has proven to be one of the most efficient mass vaccination venues in the country, health officials say.
The facility has accounted for approximately 20 percent of the doses administered in Arizona to date. State health officials say that according to data collected by Bloomberg, the venue has issued more vaccines than 50 individual countries!
“There’ve been many great events at State Farm Stadium, but the most important one might be (ensuring) everyone’s health and safety,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. “What we’ve been able to do with this building and its parking lots to make Arizona safer is really remarkable, and it’s been a great team effort.”
The State Farm Stadium vaccination effort is a collaboration involving many groups, including the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Arizona Cardinals, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Arizona State University, Walgreens, the Arizona National Guard and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. It was made possible in part thanks to a generous $1 million grant from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation.