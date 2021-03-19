PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As the weather heats up, state health officials will begin to transition some of their vaccination sites to overnight operations.
Arizona's state-run outdoor vaccination sites will switch to nighttime operations or shut down next month in anticipation of hotter temperatures, the state's top health official said Friday.
The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will wrap up daytime operations at midnight on Saturday April 3 and resume operations at 5 p. on Sunday April 4. Hours of operation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 a.m. Overnight appointments will continue at state officials review several viable indoor options for distribution sites.
Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said officials are already eying indoor venues with air conditioning to replace the parking lot operations at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
“We know come April and May, the weather is going to be getting too warm for our volunteers and patients to be safely outside while our patients are in their cars,” Christ said.
Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe will continue to operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. as new indoor locations are being considered to move to in April.
The distribution site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the Southeast Valley will wrap up operations on Saturday April 3. A new indoor southeast Mesa POD will open on Monday April 5 with a capacity to vaccinate 10,000 vaccinations per day.
The University of Arizona campus in central Tucson Will continue to operate as it has with no planned changes to it's operations.
The first state run site to open outside of Maricopa and Pima counties will open in Yuma on March 29. Located at the Yuma Civic Center, the vaccination site will be able to offer 8,000 doses per week.
State health officials reported Friday that they've seen a downward trend in COVID-19 numbers for the past 10 weeks. They hope to open vaccinations to those 45-years-old and above by April 1. They hope to make vaccinations available to all Arizonans by the beginning of May.
Arizona on Friday reported 423 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths while key metrics indicated continued slowing in the coronavirus outbreak.
Totals on the state's pandemic website rose to 835,030 cases and 16,691 deaths as Johns Hopkins University data indicated that seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily declines declined over the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop, with 686 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday. That's still above levels during the trough between the summer and fall-winter surges but far below the Jan. 11 high of 5,082.
The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,171.6 on March 3 to 564.6 on Wednesday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 62 to 26.3 during the same period.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and healthcare providers offering vaccinations can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.