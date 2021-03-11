PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shot with a side of symptoms. It's something that younger people are experiencing much more with the COVID-19 vaccine compared to older people. The question is: why?
29-year-old Jordan Wells is a resident physician at Valleywise hospital. She got Pfizer shot number one in late December.
"About 12 hours later, I started to feel some body aches, some fatigue, and then by hour 24, I was really tired. It was worse than a flu I can remember having. Bad arm pain, fever, chills," Well said.
Weeks later, shot number two for her was even worse. Her fever spiked up to 103 degrees.
"The flu that I've had before lasted longer, but this was more severe in the time frame that I had it," Wells said. "Most of my co-residents had similar symptoms to me, about the same level of severity."
Wells said the average age of people in her residency program is around 30, yet older people getting the vaccine often feel perfectly fine, with minimal to no side effects at all. Why is that?
"It's probably related to a stronger immune system. If you're younger, you're more likely to fight infection, more likely to make antibodies, and make antibodies quicker. And if you're older, that tends to go slower," said emergency medicine doctor Frank Lovecchio.
Dr. Lovecchio said it does seem like it would be the opposite, but the side effects actually are a good thing.
"When you get the Pfizer vaccine, it seems like about 90% of people under 55 get some sort of mild to moderate side effect," he said. "Your body starts to see this vaccine; the vaccine tells it to start making these cells to be ready to attack COVID-19 if it does see it."
Lovecchio said he's curious to see what happens with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, given its only one dose and is different from the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots. As for wells, the symptoms were quite welcome, knowing her body would be protected going forward while working on the frontlines.
"It was brutal, but I was happy because I knew it meant I was matching an immune response, and anything I felt then was much better than having COVID," she said.