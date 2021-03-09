PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people have been struggling to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, and right now, it seems the supply can't keep up with the demand.
But some are actually turning to the black market to get their dose. Even as the very first COVID-19 vaccines were being shipped out across the world months ago, Interpol issued a warning that organized crime would see the great demand for these vaccines as an opportunity.
Interpol warned about shipments of vaccines possibly getting stolen, and it also warned about counterfeit vaccines getting sold on the black market.
Chad Anderson works for DomainTools, a cyberthreat intelligence data company. They scan the Internet as many times as they can every day and give insights to customers based upon what they see. He says he has seen maybe 200 different ads for coronavirus vaccines on the black market. While the price varies, some "dark web" vaccines are priced at about $400 per dose.
Anderson says expects the vaccine marketplace will continue to grow on the dark web.