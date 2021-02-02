NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a coronavirus hotspot, the Navajo Nation learned Tuesday a new disaster declaration is bringing some relief. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said it went through 83% of its vaccine supply already.

"The amount that we've received here on the Navajo Nation thus far - 64,713," said Nez. "Those that have been administered - 53,483."

Nez is requesting more vaccines to keep up with demand.

"Right now, we have been getting a steady shipment every week," said Nez. "...our goal for the month of February is to get past 100,000 Navajos vaccinated." Tuesday, Nez got some great news.

"FEMA administrator, Mr. Robert Fenton, he let us know that the President of The United States signed the major disaster declaration for The Navajo Nation," said Nez. He said that means more resources and money for his people.

"We are looking at 100% reimbursement from not just today, but all the way to the start of the pandemic, based on the emergency declaration, and we're looking forward to bringing in more support to the Navajo Nation to get as many people vaccinated right now," said Nez.

He says the Navajo Nation has a population of about 350,000 people, and many are still waiting for their shot.

"About three-quarters of our Navajo population are interested," said Nez. Nez has a huge job ahead of him, but flatter curves and fewer cases give him hope.

"Just seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, of course, makes me happy to know that we are seeing a decrease in cases, and now it's just getting people vaccinated," said Nez. "Our Navajo people are respecting and honoring our leadership, health care professionals, frontline workers because they are listening to protocols. They're staying at home. They're following the mask mandate."