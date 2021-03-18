PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Public Health Department plans to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to any Pinal County age 18 and older starting Friday, March 19.

According to Pinal County Public Health Director Dr. Spears, all county vaccine locations will be open to people 18 and up. Pinal County has an estimated population of 462,789, of which, 78% is age 18 and older.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available Thursday because of cancellations throughout the week. The agency tweeted this morning that 3,000 appointments are open at State Farm Stadium and 2,000 are available at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

