PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix marijuana dispensary is hosting a "pop-up, drive-thru" vaccination event on Wednesday.
Nature’s Medicines posted the event on its Facebook page. The dispensary will be offering the Moderna vaccine to those 18 and older, on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. All necessary forms will be available at the dispensary.
A maximum of 4 people-per-vehicle will be able to get vaccinated. Second vaccine appointments can be scheduled at the event. Short-sleeved shirts are recommended.
Nature’s Medicines is located at 2439 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
As of Tuesday, April 6, one-third of Arizona’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, says the Arizona Department of Health Services.