PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for children younger than 5 yet, but one Valley pediatric practice is already signing parents up. Pleasant Pediatrics, which has six offices, says it is taking pre-bookings for kids between 6 months and 5 years old. Pleasant Pediatrics says it expects federal approval for Pfizer’s vaccine for that age group by Feb. 25.
Pfizer asked the U.S. to green-light extra-low doses of its vaccine for children as young as 6 months old on Feb. 1. The company had not planned on submitting its application that early but moved ahead at the urging of the Food and Drug Administration.
At this point, children younger than 5 are the only ones not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The most recent variant of the virus, omicron, has sent a record number of kids to hospitals throughout the country, according to The Associated Press. While omicron is known to be highly contagious, the symptoms it causes are generally less severe in those who have been vaccinated and boosted.
The dose Pfizer proposes for young children is one-tenth of what an adult gets. It’s not clear how many of those shots kids might need. The original Pfizer vaccine for adults was two doses. A booster is now recommended, and a fourth dose is available for those who are immunocompromised. It’s not clear if a fourth shot will be suggested for everyone at some point or what a booster schedule might look like down the road.
Valley parents interested in pre-booking a shot for their little ones can do so on the Pleasant Pediatrics website.