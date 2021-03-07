PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michele Thorne, who has two kids with autism, knows all too well the fear of possibly exposing them to the virus. That is why she is pushing for parents of kids with special needs to get vaccine priority. "We are kind of our kids' first line of defense; we have to shield them from this virus," said Thorne.

At this time, disability advocates said many parents of kids with disabilities are not eligible for the vaccine. Thorne says with the state shifting to a hybrid approach, based on age, many parents of kids with disabilities could now be waiting months to get their shots. "All of those families are being left out right now, which is absolutely terrifying," said Thorne.

Jon Meyers, with The Arc of Arizona, is among those groups pushing for vaccine priority among parents and people with developmental disabilities. "They are especially susceptible no matter how old they are," said Meyers.

Meyers said after months of reaching out to the state health department and Gov. Ducey, advocates are finally meeting with the Governor's office to discuss their concerns with the vaccine rollout.