PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are now over 200 locations throughout Maricopa County where you could possibly schedule a appointment for the COVID-19, if you qualify.
Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution has started in Maricopa County for K-12 school staff and child care workers, people age 65 and over, and law enforcement.
CLICK HERE: Latest COVID-19 vaccine locations in Maricopa County
In addition to the 24/7 vaccination facility at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and the facility at Phoenix Municipal Stadium there are several vaccination locations around Maricopa County. These spots fill up quick, often minutes after they release appointments.
Now, there are over 200 pharmacies and clinics in the Phoenix area that are offering the vaccine for people 65 and older. According to Maricopa County Public Health, these pharmacies have been allocated to provide the vaccine and more locations will be added.
All you need a valid ID to show your age and to have a scheduled appointment -- they are required, and no walk-ins will be available.
For more information about receiving a vaccine call your local pharmacist or click here for more details.