PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 220 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been reported to the Arizona Department of Health Services as wasted or spoiled.
Documents obtained by Arizona’s Family show 228 vaccines have been wasted or spoiled around the state. It is important to note, there are no records involving State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium regarding spoiled doses at this time. ADHS said they are not aware of any instances at state sites where vaccine doses have expired before they can be administered and that “this type of waste in unacceptable.”
This isn’t the first time 3 On Your Side has told you about unused doses. In January, Maricopa County had to throw away 500 doses. Before that, Northern Cochise Community Hospital had to throw away 70 doses of the vaccine that were stored improperly.
Jamie Enriquez, a spokesperson with La Paz County Health Department, explained the reason for the spoiled doses. "We received our first shipment of the Moderna vaccine. In the shipment, there was a tag alert and that is a temperature monitoring device for the vaccine."
"So immediately upon receiving the vaccine, I put it in the freezer, marked it as do not use and reached out to the state health department. The state health department reached out to the CDC and to the manufacturer. It was decided that it was a temp excursion and the vaccine was not usable," Enriquez said.
Arizona's Family reached out to Banner Health for an explanation regarding a failure to store a vaccine properly in Casa Grande, but they did not respond to our inquiry.