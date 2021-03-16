PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Arizona hit a significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution. As of Tuesday morning, more than 1 million Arizonans (1,007,600) have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state also says more than 1.6 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of vaccine. A total of almost 2.6 million doses have been administered

On Monday, ADHS announced that its state-run 24/7 vaccination operation at State Farm Stadium had administered 500,000 doses of the vaccine. According to the Arizona Cardinals, about 9,000 shots are administered every 24 hours. The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium launched on Jan. 11. Since then, it’s been one of the most efficient operations in the country, according to ADHS.

Arizona has been inoculating its residents for almost three months. The first shipment of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, the first vaccine approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, arrived in Arizona on Dec. 14. Frontline health care workers were the first to be vaccinated. While many were eager to get their shots, some frontline workers opted out of the vaccine. Kim Quintero spoke with a police officer and an audiologist who shared their reasoning for not getting the vaccine. While vaccination is recommended and encouraged, it’s not required.

Arizona has shifted to an age-based model for vaccine eligibility. Right now, adults 55 and older can get a shot. Dr. Cara Christ, the director of ADHS, said last week that our state is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s May deadline to have the vaccine available to everyone 16 and older.

Arizona expects to open appointments for those 45 and older on or about April 1. Those 35 and older should become eligible in late April, and then everyone 16 and older after that. At this point, the vaccine has not been approved for children 15 and younger. Moderna launched a pediatric trial just this week.

“Probably about the end of May, beginning of June, we’ll start to see where people are able to get vaccinated, as well as be fully protected,” Christ said.