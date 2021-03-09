MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite all the stories you've heard about how hard it is for seniors to reserve a vaccine appointment online, there's a 78-year-old Mesa man who just doesn't give up. He's been scheduling appointment after appointment for other seniors who need the help.

Bob Varner got his own first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January, and was fully vaccinated on Feb. 1. Since then, he's been taking care of the tech side of reserving vaccine appointments so his friends and loved ones don't have to worry about it.

"It takes a lot of perseverance," he said.

Varner has noticed snatching up a vaccine appointment has only gotten more difficult as more people have become eligible for them, but it hasn't stopped him from stepping in to help.

"Somebody I know needs an appointment. I figure it's my job for the day," he said. "So I take three hours. So what? It's like, I'm retired -- what do I do?"

He sits down to check for new appointments at least once a day, even if there haven't been any newly-announced appointments. He usually uses two web browsers on his computer while he's making calls to the Arizona Department of Health Services on his phone, just to see which method is faster that day. One day he made 25 phone calls before he secured an appointment.

"I think God's watching out for me out there, too, because I get some places where there isn't any. There's just supposed to be no appointments, and I find appointments," he said.

When he does find them, Varner spreads the word on social media. One of the 10 or so people he's gotten an appointment for recently is 63-year-old Rudy Arn.

"I didn't know that I became eligible," he said. "[Bob] told me."

Because Arn has two lung diseases, COVID-19 would likely kill him. On Monday, he got his first shot. Originally Varner had a spot for Arn at Glendale's State Farm Stadium, which is almost an hour away from his east Mesa home. Once Varner found a better location, however, he canceled the first appointment and instead got Arn a shot at a pharmacy just 15 minutes away.

"[He] sent me all the paperwork, sent me the PDF that I take with me, told me how to mark it up to make it faster through the process," Arn said.

Varner also helped Beverly this week -- an 82-year-old widow with ongoing medical conditions.

"She said, 'I don't have anybody to take me,'" Varner explained. "I said, 'Well I'm not gonna get you an appointment and leave you stuck.'"

Naturally, he drove Beverly in for her appointment. Varner has also made appointments for people in Coconino and Yavapai Counties. He's always searching the Department of Health Service's site along with pharmacies' websites.

"I figure my life is here to serve people, to help," he said.

It's almost like a calling for the man who found a rhythm with the process that has been so frustrating for so many other people.

"He doesn't know a stranger, so he's been a real blessing to us and a lot more," Arn said.