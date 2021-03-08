PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County has received its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses.
According to a Maricopa County spokesperson, the county received about 34,000 doses last Friday and plans to give them out toward the end of this week.
Arizona's Family has confirmed that a portion of the doses will go to Valley Metro and postal service workers. The distribution for these doses is only for essential workers and therefore, appointments will not be made available to the general public, even those in Phase 1B.
Arizona's Family asked Maricopa County why they weren't able to administer the doses as soon as they arrived. Below is their response:
In this case, there was no way to plan for all of the variables. Last week the Governor and ADHS assigned the role of determining essential workers to the Counties and local health officials. The County has been finalizing the details of those plans and then we’re informed of the J&J EUA. We were also informed that we wouldn’t be receiving the J&J doses until later this week. So, in coordinating all the moving parts – partners, locations, essential employee details and then the vaccine, it takes some time to implement.
As of Monday morning, 2,150,896 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 774,250 people have been fully vaccinated.