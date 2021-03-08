PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County just received the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses, but they are not ready to be distributed.
According to a Maricopa County spokesperson, the county received about 34,000 doses on Monday morning. They are currently finalizing plans to start administering doses later this week and weekend.
Arizona’s Family asked Maricopa County which essential workers will be prioritized, but a spokesperson said they are still finalizing plans. But, we do know the county will be allocating the vaccines and not the Arizona Department of Health Services.
A Maricopa County spokesperson released the following statement on the vaccine arrival and the doses not being administered right away:
In this case, there was no way to plan for all of the variables. Last week the Governor and ADHS assigned the role of determining essential workers to the Counties and local health officials. The County has been finalizing the details of those plans and then we’re informed of the J&J EUA. We were also informed that we wouldn’t be receiving the J&J doses until later this week. So, in coordinating all the moving parts – partners, locations, essential employee details and then the vaccine, it takes some time to implement.