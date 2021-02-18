PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County health officials plan to close some of their COVDI-19 vaccine point of dispensing (POD) locations at the end of February.
On Thursday, Maricopa County Department of Public Health Executive Director Marcy Flanagan said since other vaccine sites are becoming available for those eligible to get vaccinated, two of their county PODs will be closing in the upcoming weeks.
The county currently has six POD vaccine sites. So far, Maricopa County health officials have provided more than 700,000 vaccines to over 500,000 county residents.
The Northeast POD operated by Honor Health, located at 2500 W. Utopia Drive, Phoenix, and the Southeast POD operated by Dignity Health, located at 2626 E. Pecos, Chandler, are scheduled to close.
The last day for the Northeast POD will be Feb. 28. The Southeast POD will shut down after the first week in March. County health officials say all scheduled appointments made at these locations will be met. Information about Maricopa County vaccination sites can be found here, or by calling 844-542-8201.