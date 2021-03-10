PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County on Wednesday released a list of frontline essential workers who will be among the first to start getting the newly approved Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine starting this week. The county said earlier this week that it had received its first shipment of the single-dose vaccine.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said it followed federal guidance in coming up with its list, which was then refined by Arizona’s statewide Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Advisory Committee.
- Food and agriculture
- Grocery store, convenience store, and carnicerias
- U.S. Postal Service
- Public transit
- State and local government
- Funeral homes (if not previously covered in 1A)
- Manufacturing
“This subset of essential workers is likely to be at highest risk for work-related exposure to COVID 19, because their work-related duties a) must be performed on-site, and b) involve being within six feet of coworkers or members of the public,” explained Wednesday’s announcement by Public Health.
“Employers and organizations across Maricopa County are helping us connect with the essential workers in these categories,” said Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH. “As they set up events, we will provide vaccine and support to make sure we reach this critical group.”
The agency said not everybody in the listed industries will be eligible to get a vaccine right away. The initial focus will be those working in frontline roles.
The agency said it will be taking several approaches to getting the vaccine into the arms of "these critical populations," including special closed vaccination events for some groups.
Public Health says about 25,000 are getting a vaccine dose every day in Maricopa County. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 1.4 million people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 828,000 people have been fully vaccinated. While the J&J vaccine is just one shot, the first vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
For more information on scheduling vaccines through the county, click here.