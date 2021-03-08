MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County has kicked off a week of free COVID-19 testing events, as data shows fewer people are getting tested following the recent surge. Researches believe demand for testing is down, a sign fewer people are getting sick. Still, some worry about the ability to track asymptomatic spread.

“It’s not pleasant, but it’s not the worst thing,” says Aaron DeBord. “It makes your eyes water a little.” DeBorn stopped by the free testing event at Chandler Unified School District on Monday to get swabbed. It’s the second time he’s getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of travel. DeBord is preparing to hop on a plane to attend a wedding in another state. “Part of the requirements of the wedding party is to get tested for COVID within a week,” says DeBord.

The testing site is run by Innovative Connections with funding from Maricopa County. It’s one of nearly 20 free testing events happening this week. Mara Pernick says Innovative Connections has been working to facilitate COVID-19 testing since the fall. She says things have definitely slowed down since then. “Some people are having symptoms; some people want to visit loved ones in care facilities,” says Pernick.

Arizona’s Family has crunched the numbers and found more than 320,000 fewer people got tested in February compared to January. The big drop-off is a trend Arizona has seen before, according to Dr. Erin Graf, who led a team at Mayo Clinic to develop testing early in the pandemic. She says there was a decline in testing following a previous surge. “Along with the declining number of cases there was a decline in demand for testing and then we saw it climb right back up again,” says Dr. Graf.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer with ASU’s COVID-19 modeling team says he’s concerned about asymptomatic spread. If people do not get tested because they don’t have symptoms, they might unknowingly spread the virus and perpetuate the pandemic. With Gov. Doug Ducey fully opening businesses in Arizona, LaBaer suggests service workers get tested regularly whether they have symptoms or not.

“If you're interacting with different people every day for what you do then that’s a position where you want to get tested frequently,” says Dr. LaBaer.

For more information about free COVID-19 testing events in Maricopa County, click HERE.