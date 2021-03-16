PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County has distributed nearly all of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines they have received.
According to a Maricopa County spokesperson, the county received 33,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has distributed 31,700 doses to providers. The remaining 2,200 doses are in the final phase of being distributed.
Over the weekend, thousands of Valley Metro and USPS employees received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen.
The most populous county in the state is also finalizing a comprehensive plan to make the vaccine available to frontline grocery workers, which also includes carnicerias and corner stores. Vaccine POD events for other frontline workers are still in the planning stages right now.
More information about Maricopa County vaccine distribution can be found here.
On Tuesday morning, Arizona hit a major milestone when more than one million Arizonans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.