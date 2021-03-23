Quick notes COVID-19 vaccination appointments at state-run sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties, as well as sites operated by Maricopa County open to everyone 16 and older Wednesday, March 23 at 8 a.m. There are several thousand appointments available for this week. More will open on Friday. 🡕 Schedule an appointment at podvaccine.azdhs.gov 🡕 ADHS Vaccine Finder ☎ 1-844-542-8201 (Help line opens at 8 a.m.)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The first thing you need to do, if you haven’t already, is register for a free account at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Having your account set up with speed things along when you go online to make an appointment.

Click “Not a user? Create a new Account here” link below the “Login” button Enter your first and last name, email address, birth date, and phone number Check your email for a link to finish setting up your account. The subject line will be “Arizona Vaccine Management Program New User – Last name, First name” The from address will be podvaccine-noreply@azdhs.gov Note: If you don’t see the email in 10 minutes or so, check your bulk/spam/junk folder Click the link and then enter your email address and click the “Send verification code” button. Enter that code (a six-digit number) and click the “Verify code” button. Click “Continue” button. Enter and confirm your password. Click “Continue” button. Once you’ve set your password, the website will take you back to the sign-in page. Click the “Login” button and enter your email address and the password you just set. Click the “Book Appointment” link on the left side of the page. From here, there are several steps so it’s a good idea to get this done early. Book an appointment for yourself first by choosing “Self” from the drop-down menu and then clicking the “Next” button in the lower right corner. Click the COVID-19 checkbox on the “Vaccine Group,” and then “Next.” Fill out your personal information and then “Next.” (Required fields are starred.) The next page is your health insurance information followed by two supplemental questions. Once all of that is complete, you’ll hit the scheduling page. Enter your ZIP code and the system will bring up a list of eligible appointments. Select a location that works for you and then select your time. Click the “Book Appointment” button. The last step is the consent. Once your appointment is booked, you will receive and email with a QR code. Read it; don’t delete it. Print out the email or take a screen shot and take it with you to your appointment. You must have this QR code with you when you go to get your shot.

Repeat everything in step six for any dependents.

Pfizer only for 16- and 17-year-olds

If you are booking appointments for your teens, remember that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. Both the Moderna two-shot vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson (Jannsen) vaccine are approved for anyone 18 and older.

The next time you log into your account, your appointment information will be at the top of the page, along with linked to reschedule and cancel.

There have been ongoing complaints from the day the vaccine became available about the scheduling process and lack of available appointments. Setting up your account ahead of time will help, but time slots have generally been snapped up relatively quickly.

"Keep trying," Dr. Cara Christ, the head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Tuesday. Not only do new batches of appointments open every Friday at 11 a.m., but slots come available on a daily basis, too. “We release appointments every single morning from either cancellations or no-shows that we’re anticipating. So, there’s always appointments that we’re loading in every morning.”

She also said that while there is an increasing number of vaccine doses available at pharmacies and community health centers, it will probably be another month or so before doctors have them at their offices.

Those who do not have internet access or are having trouble navigating the process can call 1-844-542-8201. The help line opens at 8 a.m.

You also need to know ...