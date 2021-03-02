PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Tuesday morning.

Ducey tweeted a photo of himself getting the shot saying that he is glad to join the 1.2 million Arizonans who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"The vaccine is safe, and it’s free. Glad to join the 1.2 million Arizonans who have already received the shot," Ducey said in the tweet. "Arizonans age 55 and up are now eligible to receive the vaccine. The more of us who get it, the faster chance we have at beating #COVID19 and getting back to normalcy."

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced yesterday that those aged 55 and older are now eligible to get the vaccine at state-run sites like State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium and Chandler Gilbert Community College. Those in this age group can begin making appointments at any of the state-run vaccine sites beginning at noon today.

Arizona will continue its age-based approach to administering the vaccine. But Ducey and state health officials say the new hybrid strategy will ensure the distribution of doses to people at high risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, like hospitalization and death, due to age. It will also continue allowing local health departments to prioritize frontline essential workers through employer-based vaccination strategies.

According to ADHS, more than 617,000 Arizonans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Information on the phase each county is currently vaccinating, the number of doses ordered by each county, and location of vaccination sites can be found HERE.

Those in groups prioritized for vaccination can register for appointments at State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and multiple other vaccination sites at podvaccine.azdhs.gov/.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found online HERE. Those without computer access or need extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201.

You can also use the patient portal to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group, such as someone 55 and older.