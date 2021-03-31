PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey says more staff is being added to state-run vaccination sites to help with some of those long lines. Over the past week, some people who showed up at the State Farm Stadium site said they had wait times of three to four hours to get their vaccines.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey announced a "surge of staffing resources" that he says will help meet the growing demand for vaccinations. He says wait times should be significantly reduced by adding additional staffers and making other changes and improvements.

"Arizona is deploying all available resources to ensure that Arizonans continue to experience short wait times and receive excellent service while getting vaccinated," Ducey said. "The State Farm Stadium site is among the highest-performing mass vaccination sites in the U.S. This past weekend alone, we administered more than 10,000 doses per day. We're committed to keeping up the pace."

Over 2 million Arizonans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine According to Arizona Department of Health Service's website, 2,008,916 Arizonans have received one dose of the vaccine and 1,236,338 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

The governor says more state staff members are stepping up to supplement existing paid staff and volunteers operating state vaccine sites. Nearly 90 additional National Guard personnel will also join the vaccination effort on Thursday. In all, more than 900 National Guard personnel have been deployed to support the COVID-19 mission in Arizona.

"Arizona's vaccine sites are busy 24/7, and we are excited to see the strong demand for the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. "These additional staffing resources will help ensure we provide everyone visiting our sites fast and friendly service."

Volunteers are also still needed at the state-run sites. Those who volunteer for a shift will typically have the opportunity to get their vaccine after.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) listed the following changes being made to speed things up at the sites:

Closely monitoring wait times to rapidly implement adjustments

Adding 30 additional paid staff per shift

Moving to a paid staffing model for the majority of staff

Working to reduce no-shows of people signed up to volunteer

Opening more slots for volunteers

Reducing volunteer shifts from 8 hours to 6 hours when the new overnight hours of operation begin at State Farm Stadium on April 4 at 5 p.m.

Partnering with companies and organizations to increase volunteer yield

Requiring patients to arrive closer to their scheduled appointment time: the site will no longer accept patients arriving more than 2 hours prior to their scheduled appointment times

Improving traffic control in and around the state vaccine site

Adding a new separate entrance for staff and volunteers

At 11 a.m. every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites of the following week. Registration for these and many other sites is available online or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found on the ADHS website.