PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Employees at ASM America didn’t have to go anywhere for their vaccines. It came to them, and it was made possible by Embry Health and a new service they are providing for companies. It was a productive day for more than 120 employees at the company that makes semiconductor parts.
“Oh, it’s great. It’s so convenient and helpful. I’m grateful to them,” said AK, an employee at ASM America.
ASM America is one of the first employers to host Embry Health. Embry’s staff set up a drive-thru clinic right out front to administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to any interested employees.
“Was very excited to partner with Embry to bring more vaccines to the team here at ASM and our family and friends, said Ryan Lievengood, Senior Director of Global IP & Licensing.
Embry Health grew out of Mesa-based Embry Women’s Health about a year ago in response to COVID-19. They started with COVID testing, then started administering the vaccine a few months ago.
“With everything going on, we wanted to focus on how we could assist the community in such a dire time of need. With the staff that we have, Raymond Embry, our CEO, really took the initiative with taking action seeing how we can focus and assist the community in this time,” said Morgan Blalock, Corporate Sales Coordinator at Embry Health.
This is a service available to companies of any size in any location around the state. Embry health is looking to sign up as many companies as they can. Appointments are available now, and it only takes a week or two to organize. Blalock says if you email its team at sales@embryhealth.com, they will get right back to you with information on how to set up a free vaccination event. You can also go to their website embryhealth.com and fill out a form, and they will call you right back.
“We will be doing this until the entire population is vaccinated,” said Blalock.