SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Embry Health has set up several COVID-19 vaccination PODs across Arizona.
The healthcare provider currently has vaccination sites in Pinal, Navajo and Mohave counties.
Pinal County
Embry Health will provide the first dose of the Moderna vaccination for those who are eligible in Pinal County through March 23. The PODs are located at Combs High School, Poston Butte High School, and Central Arizona College. They operate daily between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another POD at Mountain View Lutheran Church is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The Pinal County COVID-19 Vaccination PODs will offer vaccines for healthcare professionals, long-term care residents, essential workers, and infrastructure, including law enforcement, corrections protective services occupations, education and childcare workers, and adults 65 and older.
Navajo County
The first dose of the Moderna vaccination will be provided to those eligible in Navajo County through March 23. The hours of operation for Frontier Park–Show Low are daily between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at Holbrook Junior High School.
The COVID-19 Vaccination PODs in Navajo County will offer vaccines for healthcare professionals, healthcare support occupations, long-term care staff and residents, protective services occupations, educators, power and utilities, food and agriculture occupations, packaging, transportation, distribution, grocery and restaurant workers, essential services and critical industry staff, and adults 55 and older.
Mohave County
Embry Health is providing the first dose of the Moderna vaccination in Mohave County at Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City Campus, Lake Havasu City Campus, and Kingman Campus.
The hours of operation for the Bullhead City Campus and Lake Havasu City Campus are daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for the Kingman Campus.
The COVID-19 Vaccination PODs in Mohave County will offer vaccines for healthcare personnel, long-term care residents, protective services occupations, education and childcare workers, and adults 65 and older.
To schedule an appointment at any of these locations click here or call 480-376-2170. Come prepared with a face mask, driver's license, insurance card, and documentation of eligibility.