PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Dr. Cara Christ said Friday that the Arizona Department of Health Services anticipates meeting President Joe Biden’s May deadline to have the COVID-19 vaccine available to all eligible adults.

She said the state is working its way through age groups and should be able to offer the vaccine to people 45 to 54 years old on or about April 1. The 35-44 age group should come up in late April, and then everybody 16 and older after that.

“We were anticipating be to 16 and above in May even before the president [announced the deadline],” Christ said.

She said the agency expects to move through each age group in three to four weeks, but that will vary by county. Rural counties will likely be able to move faster than the counties with larger populations. Maricopa County, for example, moved to the 55+ age group on March 1, but Pima County, Arizona’s second-largest county, just got there Thursday.

Christ also explained that Arizona’s projections are based on the availability of vaccine, which is expected to increase as time goes on.

While Biden said people should be able to gather in time to celebrate the Fourth of July together, Gov. Doug Ducey said he believes such gatherings could happen sooner.

“May is a very doable timeline,” Christ said.

People who get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should have full protection about two weeks after getting their shot. For those who get the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, full immunity should come roughly six weeks after their first shot.

“Probably about the end of May, beginning of June, we’ll start to see where people are able to get vaccinated, as well as be fully protected,” she said.

The goal is heard immunity. That's the point at which a virus has nowhere to go and it varies by from virus to virus. For the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, about 70% of the population needs to be immune.

"I'm hoping that by the summer, we'll have that 55% to 60% of those people who said, 'Yes, I'm gonna take that vaccine when it's available to me,' [vaccinated]," Christ said. After that the pace of vaccinations will slow and education to encourage those who were on the fence to get vaccinated will pick up. That in mind, Christ said "maybe by the fall" for herd immunity in Arizona. "It's hard to say right now."