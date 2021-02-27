CHANDLER/GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – If you’ve been trying to get an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine but have not been able to, set your alarm for 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1. The Arizona Department of Health Services says that's when appointments at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will open.

Appointments for #COVID19 vaccine at the @chandlergilbert site will open for registration at 9 a.m. on 3/1. Note: You can use https://t.co/7d56AmTuNY to make an appt. for someone else in a prioritized group, like an older family member. https://t.co/c6i0ZWEn17 pic.twitter.com/IP0hjyiRaj — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 27, 2021

ADHS and Gov. Doug Ducey announced earlier this week that the site, which had been run Maricopa County, would become a state-run vaccination location on March 3.

Earlier this month, Maricopa County said it would be closing the location even though it was the busiest in the county. That's when the plan to transition it to a state-run site was hatched.

“A region with well more than half of our state’s population will now have three state-run vaccination sites that position Arizona to vaccinate large numbers rapidly as vaccine supplies expand,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said earlier this week.

Appointment scheduling is done through the ADHS Patient Portal. Every time a new batch of appointments has been made available, the time slots have filled quickly, often within hours.